Virginia E. McDermott, 89 

MEREDITH — Virginia E. “Ginny” McDermott, 89, formerly of Gilford, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 30, at Golden View Health Care Center, Meredith.
Virginia was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1933, the daughter of Aristide and Arminnie (Doiron) Demers.
She lived in Hyde Park and worked for Stop & Shop Supermarket as a bakery associate. After retiring, Ginny made her home in Lake Shore Park, Gilford. She loved planting flowers every spring and admiring the beautiful colors that adorned her yard. She loved feeding the birds and watching them in the morning from her kitchen table. Complimenting her love of nature, Ginny also served as a member of the LSP Tree Committee.
Ginny was an active member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church and was a member of the Ladies Guild. She also worked at the church consignment shop. After the closing of Our Lake of the Lakes, Ginny became a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Ginny devoted her life to caring for others and delighted in volunteering at church events, baking for bake sales, and overseeing the “Grandma’s Attic” table at the annual Christmas Fair. As a member of the Ladies Guild, Ginny also helped with planning bereavement luncheons for families and loved ones to attend after funeral Masses.
Ginny’s kind and caring nature, and her spirit of hopefulness helped to comfort those in need. These virtues were most evident in her dedication to many years of volunteer work at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Laconia. In addition, she ran food drives at Lake Shore Park to benefit the food pantry. Ginny never grew tired of giving; she was a faithful woman, helping all of God’s people with joy in her heart. Ginny was a wonderful person who was loved by all.
Virginia is survived by her son, Donald Jr., her grandson, Craig Jr. and wife Tina; her grandson, Marc; and her granddaughter, Crystal. She is also survived by her great-grandsons, Craig III and Damian; her daughter-in-law, Mercedes; her niece, Susan; her brother-in-law, George Capadais; and her dear friend, Cathy Trickey. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Arminnie (Doiron) and Aristide Demers; her husband, Donald O. McDermott Sr.; and her son, Craig F. McDermott Sr. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Rita, Evelyn, and Beatrice; her brother, Ovide; and her long-time companion, Warren “Pete” Levy.
A calling hour will be held on Monday, June 5, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Saint Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hour at 10 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be on Wednesday, June 7, at noon, at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, Massachusetts.
Consider making a donation in Ginny’s memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Laconia Food Pantry, P.O. Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.