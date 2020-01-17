DANBURY — Virginia Ann “Ginger” (Finocchiaro) Runnels died peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center on Jan. 16, 2020, in Lebanon, at the age of 78.
Virginia was born on July 20, 1941, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Alfio Finocchiaro and Constance Johnson.
Virginia married Gilman Runnels in 1964 and she began working for EJ Systems as an office cleaner. Over the years, the couple welcomed three children into their home.
Virginia was a dedicated individual who loved her family and watching her kids and grandchildren grow up. In her free time, she loved to listen to her golden oldies and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed watching I Love Lucy, Perry Mason, and the Golden Girls.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alfio Finoccharo and Constance Finocchiaro; her only sister, Jo Ann; and brother James Finocchiaro.
Virginia leaves behind three beautiful daughters, Deborah Stetler of Lawrence, Massachusetts, Tammy Baird of Adamsville, Tennessee, and Sheri Runnels-Lugg of Danbury.
Deborah writes: Ginger was not ready to leave us. She knew there were more parties to attend and more great times to be had. She was never one to turn down a fun time. Because of her will to stay, she fought long and hard. Until we meet for cocktails again, Ginger, your even smiling spirit will always be with us. Much love always.
Tammy writes: We will miss you Ma. I will remember the wonderful times we had together. You were a wonderful Mother and now you’re with your favorite cat Troubles in Heaven.
Sheri writes: I can remember us cuddling when you got home from work so late. The wonderful times we had such as going to Walt Disney World and going every year to Story Land. I love you Ma and rest easy now.
Virginia also leaves behind two grown grandchildren whom she adored watching growing up, Brittney and Bobby Stetler of Lawrence, Massachusetts. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Colby Runnels and Mackenzie Lugg. She has several brothers, Ron of Newmarket, Alfred of Danvers, Massachusetts, Joseph of Danvers, Massachusetts, Thomas of Nashua, Alan of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Paul of Middleton, Massachusetts.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
