Virginia A.McConnell, 81

BURKE, Virginia — Virginia Ann McConnell (née Mastine), 81, of Burke, Virginia, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 14. Although her death was unexpected, faithful friends were by her side until her final moments.

Virginia (aka “Ginny”) was born on March 23, 1941, in Laconia, and raised in Gilford, New Hampshire. She was the third child (and only daughter) of Paul S. and Dorothy A. (née Thompson) Mastine. She attended Academy Street Elementary School and graduated from Laconia High School in Laconia.

