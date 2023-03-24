Virginia A.McConnell, 81

BURKE, Virginia — Virginia Ann McConnell (née Mastine), 81, of Burke, Virginia, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 14. Although her death was unexpected, faithful friends were by her side until her final moments.
Virginia (aka “Ginny”) was born on March 23, 1941, in Laconia, and raised in Gilford, New Hampshire. She was the third child (and only daughter) of Paul S. and Dorothy A. (née Thompson) Mastine. She attended Academy Street Elementary School and graduated from Laconia High School in Laconia.
Although she grew up in New Hampshire and returned numerous times to visit family and friends throughout her adult life, she was also a world traveler. Her husband, Robert, worked for the Foreign Agricultural Service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. His career took her and their children to Peru, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Korea. In all those places, Ginny was at the center of diplomatic communities. Those friendships held fast, even when the government intermittently sent her husband back to the DC area. She stayed there after her husband’s passing in 1992 and continued to build friendships throughout Northern Virginia.
An avid knitter and quilter, she was a member of several knitting and quilting groups, including the Knitting Artists of Northern Virginia. Ginny always had several projects going at once, often for charity. Her volunteer work did not stop at knitting. She served as a volunteer usher for the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts for 41 years, and regularly prepared meals for the Rising Hope Mission Church.
Ginny leaves all who knew and loved her with an incredible legacy of love.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Michael McConnell (1992); her father, Paul Stuart Mastine (1963); her mother, Dorothy Anna Thompson (2010); her brothers, Sterling Herbert Mastine (1972) and Stuart Almon Mastine (2015); and her son-in-law, Robert Lee Willingham (1999).
Ginny is survived by her children, James (m. Janine Provenzano), Kathleen, and Patricia Willingham (Nick Lyle), and surrogate daughter, Elizabeth Shermer; her grandchildren, Julia, Justin, Riley, and Quinn; sister-in-law, Lore “Suzie” Mastine (née Roth); nieces, Sandra J. Haungs (née Mastine), Sonya Pilant (née Mastine), Brigitta “Gitta” Edwards (née Mastine) (Randy); and nephew, Carey Mastine; as well as grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m., at Christ Church, 7600 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039.
For those who cannot attend the Celebration of Life in person, reach out to Jim, Janine, or Patti for a live streaming link. Afternoon tea repast to follow. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Virginia A. McConnell’s name to Christ Church, 7600 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.