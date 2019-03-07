FRANKLIN — Mrs. Violet (Steffon) Dyer, 87, of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 5, 2019.
She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Oct. 15, 1931, the daughter of John Demetre Steffon and Kostandina (George) Steffon. Violet was raised in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, graduating from Commerce High School in Worcester in 1949. She moved to Franklin in 1971 with her husband and children.
Violet was employed at the former Ben Franklin for several years, followed by Beede Electric in Northfield and Ames Department Store in Tilton.
Violet was a member of the Franklin Historical Society. She also assisted on Election Day at the polls for the City of Franklin and participated in the Franklin Footlight Theater. She had a love of classical music, the theatre, and operas. She loved watching Jeopardy. She always looked forward to family get-togethers with the family poker game to follow. Just like her husband, Fred, she loved the Red Sox.
She was the widow of Fred E. Dyer who died in 2004.
Family members include her children, Lorraine Hoyt and husband Ken of Virginia, John Dyer of Franklin, Sharon Nadon of Franklin, and Carolyn Desrosiers and husband Arthur of Alexandria; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Bessie (Adams) Matto and Elizabeth (Steffon) Ropi, and two brothers, Angelo Adams and Demetre Steffon.
Visiting hours will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Monday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in memory of Violet may be made to Concord Regional VNA and Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301; or to Mountain Ridge Residents Fund, 7 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
