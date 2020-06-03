LACONIA — Viola Louise Simoneau, 93, died peacefully with family by her side at St. Francis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Viola was born on December 1, 1926, in Campton, NH, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Kimball) Dustin. She was married to the late Conrad H. Simoneau.
Viola was employed by Lakes Region General Hospital in the Central Sterile and Laundry departments, retiring in 1990 after 23 years of dedicated service.
Viola had a contagious smile that left a lifetime impression on anyone she met. She was everyone's sunshine on a dark day. Viola was a loving and compassionate lady who loved life itself. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, arts & crafts, and crocheting. She enjoyed music and dancing and was the "life of the party" no matter where she went. She was always giggling at everything which earned her the nickname "Giggles" by her extended family at St. Francis Nursing home. She enjoyed spending time with her long-time friend Mary DeHart and she especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
Viola leaves behind by her son Allen Evans, Connecticut, daughter-in-law Nancy Mooney, Belmont, NH, and three grandchildren, Stacy Simoneau-Hutchinson, Andrew Simoneau, and Michael Mooney all of Laconia. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Kyrie Hutchinson, Katlyn Hutchinson, Tazz Simoneau, Dustin Simoneau, Eric Simoneau, Skyla Mooney, and Kalissa Mooney; and two great-great-grandchildren, Alyiah Kelly and Syrenity Simoneau. In addition to her parents and husband, Viola was predeceased by her son Lawrence "Larry" Simoneau, granddaughter Tracy Simoneau, her twin brothers Francis and Frank Dustin, brother Lewis Dustin, and sister Lorita Murray.
Private Calling Hours will be held at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
