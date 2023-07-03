Vincent W. Boulanger, 73 

BELMONT — Vincent W. “Vinny” Boulanger, 73, a resident of Belmont, passed away on June 30, at Concord Hospital. He was the beloved life partner of Deborah L. Herrington for over 50 years.
Vinny was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on March 9, 1950, and was a son of the late Francis and Barbara (Polden) Boulanger. A hard worker, Vinny, alongside his father, owned and operated Boulanger Brothers Painting. He later owned Vinny’s Painting and Pressure Washing. He managed the Broken Spoke Saloon in Laconia from 2001 until his retirement in 2007.
Vinny enjoyed riding his motorcycle, motorcycle rallies, boating on Lakes Winnisquam and Winnipesaukee, traveling with Deborah to his home in Florida, visiting Key West, St. Augustine, Amelia Island and many other places. Whether visiting the mountains or various other places, Vinny always enjoyed driving to any destination. He loved family gatherings, especially for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Vinny also loved sports and in his younger years played football and baseball.
In addition to his beloved Deborah, Vinny also leaves his sister, Gail Lussier of Dracut, Massachusetts; his nieces, Danielle Roy and her husband Robert, Michelle Cloutier, Jennifer Herrington; many great-nieces and nephews and dear friends.
He was the brother of the late Francis “Bruce” Boulanger and brother-in-law of the late Edmund Lussier.
Visiting hours for Vinny will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vinny’s memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
Funeral directors are Paul A. Hardy Jr. and Jennifer Lebaropoulos Hardy. For online condolences, visit Dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
