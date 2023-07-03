Vincent W. Boulanger, 73

BELMONT — Vincent W. “Vinny” Boulanger, 73, a resident of Belmont, passed away on June 30, at Concord Hospital. He was the beloved life partner of Deborah L. Herrington for over 50 years.

Vinny was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on March 9, 1950, and was a son of the late Francis and Barbara (Polden) Boulanger. A hard worker, Vinny, alongside his father, owned and operated Boulanger Brothers Painting. He later owned Vinny’s Painting and Pressure Washing. He managed the Broken Spoke Saloon in Laconia from 2001 until his retirement in 2007.

