Vincent M. Kondrotas Jr., 83

NORTH SANDWICH — Vincent “Vin” Marcellus Kondrotas, Jr., 83, childhood sweetheart and husband of Lucille (Erickson) Kondrotas, most recently of North Sandwich, passed away on their 62nd wedding anniversary, Feb. 18, after a period of failing health, with his family and dog, Buster Brown, by his side. Vin was a devoted husband, dad and grampa. Vincent was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to the late Pauline and Vincent M. Kondrotas Sr.
After graduating in 1957 from Brockton High School, Vin attended Lowell State Teachers College where he graduated in 1961 with his bachelor’s degree in music education and the humanities. After college, Vin and Lucille relocated from Brockton to Franklin, eventually settling in Lochmere (Tilton) for 46 years. Vin started his work years as a music teacher with the Franklin School District, and in time changed his career path to law enforcement. Vin also worked for many years as a special officer with Tilton Police Department and as a marine patrol officer on Lake Winnisquam with the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Vin retired on Oct. 31, 2001, as Deputy #6 with the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office.
Vin was also a master mason for over 50 years, serving as grand master of Doric Lodge No. 78 in Tilton, and a past organist for Trinity Episcopal Church in Tilton and St. James Episcopal Church in Laconia.
Vin’s weekends and retirement years were spent boating, fishing, playing golf, hunting, and sharing the love of his hobbies with his family. His most cherished memories on the ocean were chartered sailing trips on the schooners Roseway and American Eagle. Vin could also be found with Lucille and his family boating on New England’s waterways. He was also a weather, HAM radio and photography enthusiast.
In addition to Vin’s devoted wife, Lucille, he will be dearly missed by his daughters, Jennifer Elliott (husband, Barry) of North Sandwich, Jessica Barker, of Laconia, and Jocelyn Kondrotas, of Laconia and Ithaca, New York; his grandson, Forrest Elliott (husband, Dana Moulton IV), of York Maine; and, his beloved dog, Buster Brown. Vin was predeceased by his infant daughter, Jacqueline Kondrotas, and his parents.
Vin’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Community in Ossipee, for their care and support. At Vin’s request there will be a private celebration of life at a future date with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vin’s memory may be made to the NH Humane Society in Laconia, from where Buster Brown was adopted, nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to, mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
