Vincent M. Kondrotas Jr., 83

Vincent M. Kondrotas Jr., 83

NORTH SANDWICH — Vincent “Vin” Marcellus Kondrotas, Jr., 83, childhood sweetheart and husband of Lucille (Erickson) Kondrotas, most recently of North Sandwich, passed away on their 62nd wedding anniversary, Feb. 18, after a period of failing health, with his family and dog, Buster Brown, by his side. Vin was a devoted husband, dad and grampa. Vincent was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to the late Pauline and Vincent M. Kondrotas Sr.

After graduating in 1957 from Brockton High School, Vin attended Lowell State Teachers College where he graduated in 1961 with his bachelor’s degree in music education and the humanities. After college, Vin and Lucille relocated from Brockton to Franklin, eventually settling in Lochmere (Tilton) for 46 years. Vin started his work years as a music teacher with the Franklin School District, and in time changed his career path to law enforcement. Vin also worked for many years as a special officer with Tilton Police Department and as a marine patrol officer on Lake Winnisquam with the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Vin retired on Oct. 31, 2001, as Deputy #6 with the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.