THORNTON — Vincent “Jim” Parziale of Thornton passed away at home at the age of 93 on Feb. 22. 2019.
Jim was born May 3, 1925, in Boston Massachusetts, to the late Anna and Richard Parziale. He attended Medford, Massachusetts, schools and joined the Navy after graduating in 1943. He was an Electrician’s Mate during World War II, serving mostly in the South Pacific Theater, and was honorably discharged in 1946.
After serving his country, Jim was employed by Honeywell and AVCO in Massachusetts. In a work-related injury, Jim suffered the loss of his right arm; however, that did not stop him from building his own house in Wilmington, Massachusetts, or sailing to Bermuda with a crew on his 35-foot sailboat.
Jim was a proud member of the Billerica, Massachusetts, Minutemen and marched often on April 19 Paul Revere Day parade.
Jim and his wife, Jane, moved to Thornton in 1994, where he was subsequently employed by the Thornton Central School until his retirement in 2009.
After moving to New Hampshire, he served as a selectman for the town of Thornton and was also an active member of the Campton Historical Society. Jim was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plymouth, and served as a member of the Vestry.
Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane Parziale; six sons and one daughter, Jimmy, Paul, Larry, Steve, Greg, and Timmy Parziale and daughter Linda — Linda and Larry are twins — and stepchildren Danny, Donna, Diane, and Debbie Flux. He was from a family of nine children, Jim being the oldest, and he is survived by sisters Marie Haggerty, Katherine Wilson, Rose Begjian, and Christine McCann. He was predeceased by brothers Michael and Louis Parziale and sisters Rosalie Gedick and Anna Parziale. He also leaves numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his beloved cat, Halli.
Jim’s family thanks Comfort Keepers and Pemi-Baker Home Health for all of their service.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.