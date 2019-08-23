BELMONT — Vincent Carl Segelstrom, 4 months, of Spring Street, passed away suddenly on Aug. 20, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Vincent was born on April 3, 2019, in Concord, son of Rachel Segelstrom and Trevor Bouchard.
Vincent was a bright and energetic boy. His smile would light up a room and bring joy to those around him. Vincent had a love for Mickey Mouse.
Vincent is survived by his parents; a sister, Lylyan Mahoney; maternal grandmother Susan Segelstrom; paternal grandparents Eric and Luceen Bouchard; maternal great-grandmother Peggy Ivey; paternal great-grandparents Ernie and Pauline Bamford and Ehl Bouchard; four uncles, Chris Segelstrom, Adam Segelstrom, Tylor Bouchard, and Alex Boston; an aunt, Kacie Segelstrom; and many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Vincent was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Carl Segelstrom.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
