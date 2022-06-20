Vincent A. Boucher Jr., 55

TILTON — Vincent "Vinny" A. Boucher Jr., 55, of Dalton Road, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Vinny was born in Meriden, CT, on November 10, 1966, son of Vincent A. Boucher Sr. and the late Janet (Cameron) Boucher.
Vinny was a simple man, a little was a lot to him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, helping Rosie and the ladies at Bingo get out safely, he even helped the workers take out the trash. He also enjoyed in his free time helping out the needy. He loved his family, friends, and his beer.
Vinny is survived by his loving wife and partner of 35 years, Rose Marie Chase-Boucher, their son, Vincent A. Boucher III, and his wife Maggie Boucher, from Belmont; granddaughters, Aubrey and Emma Boucher and ‘Baby Boy Boucher,’ on the way; step-daughters, Melanie (Chase) Carroll and her husband Shawn Carroll and Melissa Gosselin; brother Bruce Boucher; granddaughter, Kristy Carroll and Shawna Carroll; grandson Jordan Chase-Lund, Alfred Gosselin II, and Marcus Gosselin; his brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Carol Ryan; his father Vincent A. Boucher Sr.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. In addition to his mother, Vinny is predeceased by his brother, Steven Boucher; sister, Penny (Boucher) Geer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary Jane Chase.
A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
There will be no Graveside Services.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Vincent’s name to Isiah Café, 100 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.