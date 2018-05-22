LACONIA — Victor Leo Warner, 64 of Laconia, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Victor was born in Lewiston, Maine, on May 13, 1953, to the late Leo George and Theresa Aurora (Demers) Warner.
Victor was a welder at Maine Manufacturing.
Family members include his son, Christopher Warner; a daughter, Jennifer (Warner) and Joel Miller; grandchildren Ashley (Miller) Maxner, Mackenzie Miller, and Logan Miller; and a brother, Leslie and Elizabeth Warner.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Carlisle Warner, and his sisters, Georgette “Cookie” (Warner) Gagnon, Brenda Warner, and Priscilla Warner.
Services will be on Sunday, June 10, at 2:30 p.m. at Londonderry Baptist Church, 368 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH 03053.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
