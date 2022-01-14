Victor A. Farrington, 79

TILTON — Victor Andrew Farrington, 79, of Tilton, NH, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Concord Hospital Laconia. Victor was born on February 8, 1942 in Salem, MA, son of the late Oscar and Christina (Dudley) Farrington.
Victor attended Sanborn Regional High School and was last employed at Wheelabrator/Waste Management prior to his retirement in 2013. He drove trucks for many years prior to his employment at Waste Management.
Victor enjoyed the outdoors. He loved boating and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed gardening and doing anything that kept him busy and outdoors.
Victor is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine (Tina) Moras Farrington; daughter, Tina Hojaboom and husband Shawn of Franklin, NH; son, Victor A. Farrington Jr. and wife Linda of Londonderry, NH; step-daughters, Cheryl A. Cheney and companion Stephen Crowley of Hull, MA, and Amanda Cheney; grandsons, Christopher Kneeland and wife Sherrie, Justin Kneeland and companion Lyndsay Read, Christopher Fields, Andrew, Matthew and Zachary Farrington, Donald Nelson; and granddaughter, Cassandra Nelson and companion Michael Campione; six great-grandchildren; and special friend and brother-in-law, Nicholas Caradonna and wife Cecile of Tilton, NH. Victor was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Ralph Farrington; and step-son, Scott R. Cheney.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Concord Hospital Laconia for the care and compassion shown to Victor during his stay at their facility.
Interment will be later in the spring at Park Cemetery, Tilton, NH. Family will be notified of time when it is available. No formal services will be held at this time.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Alzheimer's Association MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or a charity of their choice in Victor Farrington's name.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen. To view Victor's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
