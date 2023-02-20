Veto A. Bonan, 88

GILFORD — Veto Anthony Bonan, 88, of Old Lake Shore Road, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Veto was born June 26, 1934, in Rockville, Vernon, Connecticut, the son of Joseph and Julia (Knybel) Bonan.
As a young man Veto was an avid motorcycle enthusiast winning many trophies for enduro and trail races. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling with his family.
Veto is survived by his sons, James Bonan and his wife Charlene, Joseph Bonan, and Jeffrey Bonan and his wife Robin; his daughter, Diane Arial and her husband Randy; his five grandchildren, Joseph Bonan Jr. and his wife Maureen, Stacy Bonan, Jeremy Bonan and his wife Jill, Courtney DiVito and her husband Matthew, and Kali Van Der Veer and her husband Elliott; and six great-grandchildren, Jiana Kenerson, Sylas Kenerson, Chase DiVito, Colby DiVito, Joseph Bonan and Hayleigh Bonan. In addition to his parents, Veto is predeceased by his, wife Dorothy (Gonder) Bonan; and his grandson, Veto Bonan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
