FRANKLIN — Veronica “Vonnie” Arlene (Hill) Puffinburger, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, age 86, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a brief illness.
She was born on July 24, 1932, in Frankfort, Maine, the daughter of Adna and Marjorie (Sprague) Hill, and was the last surviving sibling of 10: sisters Alice Townsend of Bow, Ruby Loisel of Franklin, and Virginia Fogg Farnum Gibbs of Alexandria, and brothers Ralph Wentworth of Franklin, Clayton “Tink” Hill of Massachusetts, Kenneth, an infant, George “Pipe” Hill of Bristol who was listed MIA during the Korean Conflict, Linwood Hill of Tennessee, and Glenwood “Blakie” Hill of Bridgewater.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Douglas Tanner, in March 2018; her significant other of many years, Donald Calley; an infant son; her husband, Mark “Bo” Puffinburger, in 1955; and her son, Mark Puffinburger, who passed away from Muscular Dystrophy at age 21. She was a devoted, exceptional caregiving mother to her son, Mark, which allowed him to live his entire life at home.
Vonnie is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie (Calley) Saltmarsh; her grandson, Joe E. Saltmarsh, and his son, Tucker; one sister-in-law, Shirley Hill of Bridgewater; and several nieces and nephews.
Among the places she worked were the Merrimack County Nursing Home, the Mica Shop in Franklin, and the Needle Shop in Hill. She attended the North Road School in Danbury and Andover High School. Over her lifetime, she had lived in Hill, Bristol, New Hampton, Danbury, and for many years in Franklin.
Vonnie had a zest for life, was a “motor head,” loved cars, puzzles and reading. She could sing every word of many old fiddle tunes. She was full of fun, so dearly loved, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Per her wishes no services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for this summer.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
