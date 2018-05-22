FOLSOM, California — Veronica (Vera) Agnes Roughton, age 82, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2018, at her home in Folsom, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Budapest, Hungary, and was the older of two children. Vera arrived in the United States with her family in 1941, settled and grew up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Her parents, Fred and Mary Polgar, preceded Vera in death.
Vera’s brother, Robert Polgar, resides in New Jersey and was able to spend loving time with her in her final days.
Vera is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Roughton; her sons Michael (Lynne) of Newark, New Jersey, and Dave (Karen) of Sacramento, California; grandchildren Christopher, Heather, Sydney, Gregory and Patrick; and great-grandchildren Henry, Samuel and Eleanor. 0
Prior to settling in the Sacramento region in 1991, Vera and Bill lived in Laconia, New Hampshire, for nearly 30 years, raising their children and developing lifelong friends. It was in Laconia where Vera and Bill discovered their devotion to the Catholic Church and began their journey together exploring the impact and importance of faith in their lives.
Vera continued to explore and understand her faith after moving to Sacramento, working for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento for more than 10 years. She was a dedicated docent at the Crocker Art Museum during her last 14 years, sharing her deep love and knowledge of art, particularly with children. Vera was also actively engaged at the Mercy Auburn Center for more than 20 years, working with Deacon Red Cheever, the Sisters of Mercy and her many friends to better understand her faith and to help others in their faith formation.
Vera will be best remembered for her absolute devotion to her family, friends and faith.
A celebration of life mass will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, located at 26th & K Streets, Sacramento CA 95816. A reception with light refreshments will be held following the mass at the St. Francis Brunsman Hall, located directly behind the church.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Vera may be made to the Crocker Art Museum and sent to 216 O Street, Sacramento CA 95814. Please indicate your gift is being made in Vera’s memory.
