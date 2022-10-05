Veronica Harris, 77

GILFORD — Veronica (Ronee) Harris, 77, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Gilford after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Ronee was born in Buffalo, New York, to James and Clara Lovas on June 24, 1945. She was raised in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ronee moved to Rhode Island and started her family with her then husband, Ronald Ridolfi, whom she met in college. Ronee spent several years as a librarian at Jenks Junior High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Always a lifelong learner, Ronee fulfilled her dream of becoming a lawyer in 1983, graduating from Suffolk Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Ronee then began working as an attorney for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, culminating her career as the Department’s Chief Legal Counsel.
After retiring, Ronee moved to Gilford, with her husband Townes "Tim" Harris, where she enjoyed many happy years. She spent winters in her home in Savannah, Georgia, enjoying the warm weather and the ability to pursue her hobbies.
Family was the most important thing to Ronee. She was a wonderful mother to her daughters, Lisa (Ridolfi) Noe and Kristen (Ridolfi) Visnick. Ronee was particularly close with her grandchildren, Jacob Noe, Zachary Noe, and Abigail Visnick, who knew her as their adventurous and fun-loving Grandma. She was loved so much and will be greatly missed.
Ronee is survived by her husband Tim; her daughters, Lisa (Keith) Noe and Kristen (David) Visnick; her grandsons, Jake and Zack; and granddaughte, Abby. Ronee is further survived by Tim’s daughter, Heather (Costante) Mancini and son James “Jamie” (Trisha) Harris, and Heather’s children, Olivia and Giacomo and Jamie’s son, Obi. In addition to her parents, Ronee is predeceased by her faithful companion, Lance.
