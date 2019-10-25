ALTON — Verna B. (Bauer) Welsh, 89, of Pearson Road, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Verna was born on Feb. 22, 1930, in New York, New York, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Ott) Bauer.
Verna worked as a secretary for a title company and volunteered at Lakes Region General Hospital for many years.
Verna is survived by two sons, Robert T. Welsh, of Bethpage, New York, and Thomas E. Welsh of Bethpage, New York; two daughters, Kathleen A. Winner, of Groveland, Florida, and Patricia Hamilton, of Alton; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William V. Welsh, and a son, William A. Welsh.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Memorial Service will follow at noon, also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the services in Union Cemetery, 61 Academy St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Future in Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord, NH 03301, or online at www.futureinsight.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
