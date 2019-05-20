BRISTOL — Vera Prescott (Morrill) Gilbert, 97, a longtime resident of Bristol, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, following a period of failing health.
Vera was born in Bristol on Sept. 5, 1921, daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Collins) Morrill. She had been a resident of the Golden Crest Community in Franklin for several years, a time she remained quite active with the Crest’s activities. She also enjoyed her private time and visits from family and Bristol friends while there.
For many years, she was employed as an administrative secretary at IPC in Bristol. She retired in 1983 following 33 years there.
Vera was a faithful, active member of the Bristol United Church of Christ.
She leaves a son, Thomas A. Gilbert, and his significant other, Carol Hann, of Concord. She also leaves two sisters, Kay Dondero of Concord and Marlene Fellows of Roswell, Georgia. She leaves 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Gilbert; daughter Carol Eastman; son Robert Gilbert; granddaughter Amy Gilbert; grandson Randy Eastman; brother Raymond Morrill; and sister Faith Bragg.
According to Vera’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
There will be a service on Thursday, May 23, at 2 p.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church St., Bristol, with a Celebration of Vera’s Life offered by Pastor Andrew MacLeod.
Vera will be laid to rest next to her late husband at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol where committal prayers will be offered.
Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.
Those who are able and would like to make a contribution in Vera’s name, may make them to the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church St., PO Box 424, Bristol, NH 03222.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
