GILFORD — Velma Laura Lawrence, 87, of 72 Watson Road, died peacefully in her winter home in Port Charlotte, Florida, on Nov. 13, 2018.
Velma was born on July 24, 1931, in Bristol, the daughter of Reginald Caves and Katie Walker.
She graduated from Bristol High School and business college.
Velma always was a worker, even typing papers for college students while her two children were young. For decades she worked as a paralegal secretary for various law firms in Manchester and the Lakes Region.
Velma was a faithful member of the Laconia Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses since the early 1970s.
Velma loved the outdoors, spending time with her husband in the garden and at the camp they built together in Hebron. In addition, she was an avid member of the NH Arts and Crafts in Sandwich, spending many hours producing beautiful enamels.
Velma is survived by her husband of 65 years, George W. Lawrence; son Peter G. Lawrence; two grandchildren; three sisters, Jeanette Wheeler, Ruth Lacourse and Doris Caves; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Meredith Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 10 East Holderness Road, Holderness, NH 03245-5752.
For more information or questions, email phdd@verizon.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.