LACONIA — Veli Kalervo Nahkala, 87, of Tilton, passed away on March 12, 2019.
Veli was born on Dec. 8, 1931, son of the late Joel and Vieno (Niinimaa) Nahkala. He was born and raised in Revonlahti, Finland. He immigrated to the United States with his father and sister just after World War II, to be reunited with their mother. She had come to Connecticut just prior to the war to help prepare the way for them.
Veli worked and taught himself how to speak English and became a U.S. citizen. He joined the Army and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He remained in the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1960.
In 1965, he graduated from Zion Bible Institute and did missions work in Philadelphia before moving to New Hampshire. Veli was never happier than when talking about the Lord who loved him.
Veli never married. He is survived by four nieces and a nephew, and their children: Kaarina (Stewart) Lyons of Connecticut, Helena (Michael) Dixon of Maryland, Marita Korkala of Texas, Liisa (Michael) Desilets of Connecticut, and Allan (Jayne Hollows) Korkala of Connecticut.
Veli was predeceased by sisters Eila Nahkala and Eini Korkala.
There will be a ceremony at the Chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery on Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m.
