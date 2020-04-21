ROSLINDALE, MASS — Vasiliki “Bessey” (Kazis) Koufos of Roslindale, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at age 89. Vasiliki was born in Vassara, Greece, a small village in Laconia, Greece, a region within Sparta. Bessey and her late husband, Nicholas Koufos, moved with their family, to the United States in the early 1960s and worked hard to become the proud owners of the Centre Vue Restaurant in West Roxbury, MA which they ran together for many years. Throughout her life, she especially loved hosting Sunday dinners with family and friends. She was passionate about cooking and sharing her Greek recipes with her adored grandchildren or tending to the flowers and vegetables in her garden. She was a devout Orthodox Christian and attended St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church of Roslindale regularly.
She is survived by her daughters Diane Anamateros and her husband Charles of Westwood, MA and Jane Karagianis and her husband S. Peter of Gilford, NH. Loving grandmother (Yiayia) of Christopher, Jonathan and Maria Anamateros of Westwood, MA and Nicole, Evan and Christian Karagianis of Gilford, NH. Sister of Artemis Douvris of West Roxbury, MA and Eleni Serevetas of Fairfield, CT and the late Jerry Kazis. Sister-in-law of Penny Kazis of Brockton, MA and the late George Douvris and the late Steve Serevetas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & relatives.
As a result of the ongoing health crisis and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date for relatives and friends to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to her beloved church St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, MA 02131 or the Hellenic Cardiac Fund for Children at Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115.
