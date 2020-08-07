Vasilia “Lee” Savramis, 101, passed away on August 5, 2020, just days shy of her 102nd birthday. She was the oldest child born to George and Lefke Panages, on August 12, 1918 in Portland, Maine. She graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Portland and from Simmons College in Boston. She was the first in her family to graduate college.
She married the late George S. Savramis on August 12, 1945, then settled in Portsmouth, NH, where she raised her family. She taught third grade at Atlantic Heights School and then at New Franklin School from which she retired.
Lee loved gardening, sewing, and quilting but above all Lee was an avid cook and baker. Lee’s Greek pastries and pies were renowned.
She is survived by her son, Stephen G. Savramis and his wife, Polly-Jo of Keyser, WV and their daughter Lydia and her husband, Tim Gallagher of Cumberland, Maryland. Dyan Driscoll and her husband Joseph H. Driscoll III of Weirs Beach, NH; their children, Joseph H. Driscoll IV of New Hampton NH; daughter Kate and her husband Matt Witulski of Concord, NH and their sons, Owen and Grayson. She is survived by her sisters, Alicia P. Herman of Los Gatos, California and Priscilla P. Mageles of South Portland Maine and several nieces and nephews and daughter Arian Sarris.
Funeral services will be private with a burial at the NH Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Simmons College.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
