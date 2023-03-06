HILL — Valerie Laura (Winters) Cilley, 82, of Hill, died at her home Feb. 27.
Valerie was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Augustine “Gus” Winters and Gertrude (Beaumont) Winters.
In addition to her parents, Valerie was predeceased by her sister Gail (Winters) MacIver and her brother Michael Winters.
Valerie leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, Glenn L. Cilley; son Glenn L. Cilley Jr. of Hill and his son, Jarod Cilley; daughter Samantha L. Cilley of Hill and her son, Shane L. Cilley; and sister Lee-Ann (Winters) and her husband Fletcher Forsyth of Franklin. Valerie’s extended family includes Kathy Lavigne of Franklin; Patricia Chase of Franklin; Virginia “Ginny” Fecteau of Franklin; Karl Grant of Concord; Susan Winters of Andover as well as many nieces and nephews.
Valerie was known for her kind, caring and generous nature. She spent many years working at the Peabody Home in Franklin and up until her death worked at the Bristol Senior Center. Valerie loved to cook and found pure enjoyment making those around her happy with a warm meal or a decadent dessert.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 9, 4-6 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
Services for Valerie will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Valerie’s name may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, Dept. F, P.O. Box 9510, Manchester, NH 03108-9510.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.