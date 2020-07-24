MEREDITH — Valerie Greene passed away unexpectedly at home in Meredith, NH on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Valerie Ann Lavoie Greene was born on October 3rd, 1969 in Laconia, NH to Ted Lavoie and Charlotte Lavoie. After Charlotte’s passing at a young age, Sherri Lavoie married Ted and helped raise Valerie. She was the younger sister to David Lavoie and Paul Lavoie. They resided in Meredith and Valerie graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1988.
She was a talented chef and worked in many area restaurants, helping to craft specials and menu items, and grocery stores where she put her talent for cleanliness and organization to good use. She was famous for her beautiful cakes and her incredible chicken salad. She had an acerbic wit and her friends will miss the way she could lighten the mood with a joke or a funny story. Her two sons Owen Greene and Milo Greene were the light of her life and the joy in her day.
She is predeceased by her mother Charlotte Lavoie; her father, Ted Lavoie; and her beloved brother, David Lavoie. She will be missed deeply by her sons, family, and her friends.
A graveside service will take place Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH, with The Rev. Chris Drew officiating.
