PLYMOUTH — Tyler Bentley Wilkins, 71, of Pleasant Street, moved up to his Home in Heaven in his sleep between April 26 and 27, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and complications from pneumonia.
He was born on May 7, 1947, to Loring and Thelma Wilkins in Rochester. Because of his father’s career as a pastor and chaplain in the Navy, Tyler lived all over New England, California and Hawaii. After he graduated from high school in San Diego, California, he attended various colleges, graduating from Providence Bible Institute. He was a hard worker at everything he did.
As he was living and working at Christ’s Home in Warminster, Pennsylvania, he met the love of his life, Beverly Ann Holman. Together, they raised five daughters and one son in Warren, Ashland, and Plymouth.
He is survived by his brother, Arthur, and sister Sharon of Arizona; his wife, Beverly, of Plymouth; daughters Faith Torsey (Phil) of Ashland, Hope Wilkins of Plymouth, Grace Carpenter (Kevin) of Newport, and Sarah Wilkins and Susan Wilkins of Plymouth; a son, David Wilkins, of Plymouth; two grandchildren, Michael and Anna; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He was a dedicated prayer warrior with deep faith in Jesus; a member of the Campton Baptist Church; and a shining example of quiet strength and gentle love.
There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at the Campton Baptist Church.
A private, family-only burial will be at a later time in Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland.
For more information, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
