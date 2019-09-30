Tyler A. Dustin, 26
MEREDITH — Tyler Andrew Dustin, 26, of Meredith, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, after a long illness.
Tyler was born June 17, 1993, at Exeter Regional Hospital and he grew up and graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 2011.
In high school he was a proud member of the Plymouth Bobcats Wrestling Team, weight class division 103. Tyler brought home the State Championship in February 2011 at the State Meet of Champions.
He was the youngest of seven siblings as he was easygoing and always had a kind heart.
Tyler is survived by and will be deeply missed by his parents, Darren and Laurie Dustin of Meredith. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Paul Dustin of Exeter; his maternal grandparents, Larry and Connie Smith of Ellenton, Florida; his siblings, Kevin and his wife Samantha Marsh of Lexington, South Carolina, Dana Dustin of Meredith, Aaron Marsh of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Stephanie Marsh of Rumney, Amanda Mallernee and her husband Kristopher of Lincolnton, North Carolina, and Jessica Dustin of Manchester. Tyler was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed.
He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Fred and Doreen Hawkins of Meredith, Pamela Greene of Ossipee, Tony Smith of Berlin, Tracy Dustin of Epping, and Paul Dustin of Clearwater, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
