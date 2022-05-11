NORTHFIELD — Ty C. Barnes, 57, died at his home in Northfield on May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Newport, the son of Bobby Dean Barnes and Sandra (Onella) Pepler.
Ty discovered his love for plastering at an early age and mastered his craft throughout thousands of homes in the New England area over a course of 30 years. He was highly sought after for his drive, desire for perfection and creating works of art in his field.
He enjoyed his free time by riding his motorcycle, fishing, and exploring small shops and flea markets for that rare piece he couldn't resist taking home. He was a spontaneous man with gratitude towards the small the things in life. His main interests included football, UFC, online poker, and true crime documentaries. He was happiest when spending time with family and friends. Ty will be remembered by the impressions he left on so many. He was a selfless, hardworking man that provided for his family and always offered life guidance to anyone in need.
Family members include his girl, Sandra Burbank of Northfield; four children, Roxianne Ramirez and her husband Francisco of Davie, FL, Michael Mercier of Mt. Holly, PA, Tyler Barnes of Northfield, and Joshua Morrill and his wife Jenny of Franklin; his mother, Sandra Pepler of Franklin; a brother, Travis Barnes and his girl Sharlene Hill of Pepperell, MA; six grandchildren, Adrianna Ramirez, Francisco "Pancho" Ramirez, Julianna Ramirez, Alexander Ramirez, Samantha Rivera and Nolan Morrill.
He was predeceased by a sister, Roxianne Barnes, who died in 1980.
A celebration of Ty’s life will be held at later date to be announced.
Donations in memory of Ty may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Ty’s family with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
