FRANKLIN — Mrs. Tressa M. Soucier, 83, of Franklin, died at Concord Hospital on Feb. 26, 2020.
She was born in Westfield, Maine, on June 29, 1936, the daughter of David and Bertha (Wheaton) Hartt. Tressa was raised in Westfield and graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1954.
She married Richard W. Soucier Sr. in September 1955. They moved to Franklin in October 1980.
Tressa worked at the Peabody Home in Franklin for several years and enjoyed volunteering at the Thrift Clothes Closet in Franklin.
She was a member of the Baptist Church of Franklin and participated in the “One Heart Mission” at the Church.
She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, picking berries and time spent with friends.
Family members include her husband of 64 years, Richard W. Soucier Sr. of Franklin; a son, Michael Soucier, and his wife, Karen, of Florence, Kentucky; daughter-in-law Monica Soucier of California; four grandchildren, Hannah Soucier and Megan Soucier of Kentucky, Joshua Soucier of California, and Gabriel Soucier of Minnesota; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Richard W. Soucier Jr., who died in 1997; and her siblings.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
Funeral services will be at the Baptist Church of Franklin, 21 Church St., Franklin, on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in the spring at Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Tressa may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.