MEREDITH — Tracy Randall Pillsbury passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2018.
Tracy was born at William Beaumont Hospital in El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 21, 1962, to Carolyn J. (Taylor) Pillsbury and Randall D. Pillsbury. He was very proud of being born in the Lone Star state.
Tracy was very musically talented, learning how to play the guitar early in life, and later the keyboard. He wrote poetry and lyrics, as well as sketching and woodcarving. He marveled at the skies with his telescope and enjoyed scuba diving. He also loved collecting rocks and gold panning. One of his favorite areas to hike and enjoy nature was in Sandwich Notch. He loved working on his computers and helping people with theirs. He loved to talk about politics and was active in supporting President Trump and his campaign as well as being concerned with local issues in the state of New Hampshire. He was a very caring person who took care of his mother the last nine years of his life.
Earlier in his life, Tracy worked at the Hebert Foundry and Laconia State School, and he worked in construction before settling and finding his true calling working for the Supreme Court system of New Hampshire as a computer technician before retiring in 2002.
He leaves behind his father and mother; his stepmother Jane; his sister Colleen Heanue of Springfield, Virginia; and his brothers Samuel Pillsbury of Plaistow and Wayne Pillsbury of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. He leaves behind his three much-loved children, Brittinay Pillsbury, Matthew Pillsbury and Stephanie Pillsbury of Gilford, as well as three grandchildren, Jack, Avery and Freya. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews who loved him very much, and an extended family throughout the area.
He will be loved deeply and missed forever.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. He will be interred with the family in a private service at a later date.
