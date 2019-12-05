LACONIA — Tracy Earl Guyotte, 58, of Sheridan Street, died peacefully at home on Nov. 22, 2019, with his wife and family by his side.
Tracy was born on May 28, 1961, in Laconia, son of the late Albert Guyotte Sr. and Mary (Hobart) Guyotte.
Tracy was a family man and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed having cookouts, working outside, and watching sunsets with his wife.
Tracy worked for Dave Gilbert Apartments.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Theresa (Page) Guyotte; two sons, Larry Guyotte and Dennis Guyotte; two daughters, Christa Guyotte and Kadents Rogers; a brother, Gary Guyotte and his wife, Cynthia; 14 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tracy was predeceased by a granddaughter and four brothers.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
