ALEXANDRIA — Tracy A. Gerbert Sr., 63, died unexpectedly, Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born in Concord, the son of Everett and Mary Gerbert. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy and resident of Suncook until moving to Alexandria in 1983. Tracy worked at Ashland Lumber as a lumber sales representative for years.
He was an avid fisherman, and had spent the morning fishing before he passed away. As an accomplished guitar player, Tracy played with local bands: Smokin Aces with Dave Stepp, Randy Bickford and Angie Lahoux; Minus 1 and Driver. He also enjoyed karaoke and traveled with his fiancé to sing. Over the years Tracy had coached basketball at the TTCC and competed in drag races with his ’71 Pontiac Firebird, 442 and ’67 Mustang.
Family members include his fiancé, Angie Lehoux of Alexandria; a son, Tracy Gerbert Jr. of Alexandria; two daughters: Lisa Dudley of Alexandria and Kim Steele of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Patience and Robert Dudley and Victoria Steele; great-grandson Bruce Clemmons; two sisters; nieces and nephews.
At this time, the family asks that you save the date of November 7 for a celebration of life and watch Tracy’s facebook page for the time and place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to NH Fish and Game, Att: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.