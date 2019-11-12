SANDWICH — Townsend Davis Thorndike, 71, of North Sandwich, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Town was born on Nov. 18, 1947, in Concord, the son of the late Charles Thorndike and Annalee Davis Thorndike.
Town graduated from Bentley College in 1972 with a bachelor of science degree in Accounting. He was the past CEO and president of Annalee Dolls Inc. and was a member of the Harvard Travelers Club. He had won the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1991.
Later in his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working in the woods and property around his farm.
Town is survived by his wife, Katherine H. Thorndike, of North Sandwich; his three sons, Townsend Eric Thorndike of Gorham, Maine, Shane William Thorndike of North Hollywood, California, and Nicholas Hoyt Thorndike of North Sandwich; three stepchildren, Jennifer Miller, Lisa Thomas, and Kevin Dupont; his granddaughter, Alana Thorndike; several step-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles “Chuck” Thorndike, and wife Karen of Meredith, and their children, Peter and Christopher Thorndike.
There will be a small family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Town’s memory to Lakes Center for the Arts, PO Box 1398, Meredith, NH 03253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.