HARWICH, Mass. — Townsend Pillsbury passed away peacefully at home in Harwich on July 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Derby, Connecticut, on Oct 4, 1956, she attended Harwich Schools and Plymouth State College in New Hampshire.
Townie called many places home: Harwich, Massachusetts, Gilford, New Hampshire, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Southwest Harbor, Maine. Her quick wit and high standards in all she undertook made her a natural for the hospitality industry, from fine dining restaurants to luxury yachts. Her love of sailing and the ocean led Townie to the yachting industry.
She traveled the world and her adventures were many. Townsend, your hilarious tales, sense of adventure and beautiful smile will truly be missed by your loving family and many friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.