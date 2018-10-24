NEW HAMPTON — Tina Marie Hazelton, 53, of Lower Oxbow Road, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at her home, with family by her side.
Tina was born on July 20, 1965, in Laconia, the daughter of Gerald MacDonald and Barbara (Nedeau) Marden. She spent most of her life in New Hampton.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Spending time at the ocean was her favorite place to be.
Tina worked as a housekeeper for many years at the New Hampton School.
Tina is survived by her husband, Dave; son Dustin (Crystal) Berwick; daughters Katelynn Hazelton and Annie (James) Gilbride; her father, Gerald (stepmother Stephanie) MacDonald; sisters Vicki (David) Sweat and Anna (Jacob) Perkins; and all her grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Marden, and her brother, Timothy MacDonald.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tina's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 03105, or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
