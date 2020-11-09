MANCHESTER — Timothy Clairmont, 58, of Manchester died unexpectedly on October 20, 2020 at home.
He was born in Laconia, New Hampshire on September 7, 1962. He was the son of Carole (Wright) Bennett and the late Pat Clairmont. Tim resided in Florida in his younger years and attended Florida schools. He had a passion for cooking and worked as a Sous Chef when he was able to work. He especially liked to cook for his family and friends. Tim loved living New Hampshire and spent a short time in Colorado. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged.
Tim was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching golf, baseball and was especially a proud Patriots fan. In his spare time, he liked to ski and was quite good at it, hiking, swimming and was an animal lover. Listening to music, going to concerts and traveling kept him busy. Tim will be remembered for having a gregarious personality and his love for talking to people. He will be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Cathy Urquiza; half-brother, Michael Clairmont and a half-sister, Stephanie Lessard.
There will be no services held at the request of the family.
To view Timothy's online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.