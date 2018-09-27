DANBURY — Thomas W. Kelley, 75, of Forbes Mountain Road, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a period of declining health.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the oldest of five children of John and Mary (Sullivan) Kelley. He grew up in Milton, Massachusetts, graduated from high school and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his return, he studied at Boston College.
In 1999, he retired from Freudenberg-NOK in Bristol where he had worked as an industrial engineer for many years.
Tom was a very private person who had an immense thirst for learning. He was a voracious reader — his library rivaled some public libraries — but he was always looking to grow and expand his knowledge. That learning extended to technology as well. He was always looking for the next advancements in the tech world. Tom also enjoyed being outdoors: hiking, kayaking, and gardening kept him active outdoors.
Family members include his wife, Susan Dispensa, of Danbury; a son, Ian Kelley, of Mexico; a daughter, Phoebe Kelley, of California; a granddaughter, Andrea Kelley, and great-grandson Liam Kelley, both of Ticonderoga, New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas’ memory to the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 149, Danbury NH 03230.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
