LACONIA — Thomas “Tommy” Tardif, 70, of Shore Drive, Laconia, died on Nov. 26, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Tom was born on Sept. 18, 1949, in Laconia, the son of Romeo and Pearl (Flanders) Tardif. He remained a lifelong resident of Laconia.
Tom was the owner and lead stylist at three beauty salons during his 40-plus years in the field of cosmetology, including, Tom's The Now Look, during which time he mentored multiple other successful stylists.
Tom was a well-thought-of member of the community, with an ever-present warm smile that was matched by his generous heart and loving kindness towards all those he met. He enjoyed dancing, hiking, and the ocean, but most of all sharing life’s joys with family and friends.
He is survived by a brother, David Tardif, and his wife, Mona, of Sandwich, as well as four nieces, two nephews, and his brother in Christ of 50 years, Gregory Buchholz.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Tardif.
There will be a Memorial Service at an announced later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Isaiah 61 Café (providing charitable assistance for the local less-fortunate), located at 100 New Salem St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.