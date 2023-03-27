Thomas S. Rathke, 85

LACONIA — Thomas Slavin Rathke, 85, of Laconia, died on Thursday, March 23, at Golden View Health Care Center, Meredith.
Thomas was born on July 31, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Walter Rathke and Thelma (Slavin) Rathke.
Thomas was a graduate of University of Dayton and University of Albuquerque, and was a member of Knights of Columbus. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy on USS Intrepid and worked at Sandia Laboratories and Hewlett-Packard. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, competitive casting and fly fishing, watching basketball and reading.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne Agnes (Rufé) Rathke; sons, Michael Rathke and his wife Pamela Rathke of Nashua, and John Rathke and his wife Patricia Rathke, of Taunton, Massachusetts; his daughters, Pamela Pyra and her husband Eric Pyra of Tilton, and Stephanie Grabek and her husband Paul Grabek of Cromwell, Connecticut; grandchildren, Troy, Lauren, Megan, Nicholas, Ethan, Kendyl, and Aiden; three nieces and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Mary Sue Meyers; his sons, Jeffrey Rathke and William Rathke; and his daughters, Theresa Rathke and Christine Rathke.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
The family wishes that all in attendance wear their favorite flannel shirt, in honor of Thomas’s affection for flannel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m., at Saint Andre Bessette Parish — Sacred Heart, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Thomas’s name to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301 or to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St.. Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
