BRISTOL — Thomas R. Costigan Sr., 88, of Cedar Street, died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
He was born in East Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Bernard and Mary (Coombs) Costigan. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict.
He worked until his retirement for the Hood Milk Co. in Charlestown, Massachusetts, where he was a metal fabricator and mechanic.
He was married to the late Dorothy (Grace) Costigan, who passed away in 2011.
Tom was a member of the American Legion of Revere, Massachusetts, and the Elks Lodge of Winthrop, Massachusetts. He was crowned “man of the year” for his 35 years of coaching Little League in Winthrop, Massachusetts. In his free time, his passion was fishing. Tom was not particular — ocean, lake or stream, if he was fishing, he was happy. He also enjoyed “tinkering.” It did not matter what he was working on, he loved to make things and to make things work. He was as avid Red Sox fan. He was most happy spending time with his wife, Dotty.
Family members include five sons and their wives, Thomas, Kevin and Michelle, and Brian and Kathy, all of Bristol, Patrick and Kim of Winthrop, Massachusetts, and Daniel and Desiree of Plymouth; 16 grandchildren; one sister, Betty Garchenski of Medford, Massachusetts; nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Bristol United Church of Christ. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment with military honors will take place at Homeland Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom’s memory to the Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA), 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
