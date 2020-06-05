FLORIDA — Thomas Robert Bailey, 72, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on May 31, 2020 with his wife and daughters by his side at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida.
Tom was born on October 24, 1947 to Clarence and Louise (Arnold) Bailey of Northfield, NH, and was the youngest of four children. Tom was married to the love of his life, Simone (Prince) Bailey, for 50 wonderful years. They made their home in Northfield, NH, where they raised their three daughters. Tom, or “Tommy”, as he was known to many, was a retired waxer for PCC Structurals in Northfield, NH. Upon retirement, Tom and his wife moved to Homosassa, Florida and continued to spend summers in New Hampshire at their camp in Rumney, NH. Tom and his wife had a lot of great times RVing with friends, and he loved watching wrestling with his children and grandchildren; sitting by the campfire with family and friends and tinkering around in his workshop. He also took a lot of pride in keeping a good looking lawn and yard. He was always the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone in need; above all, he was at his happiest when having his family around him.
In addition to his parents Clarence and Louise, Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Robert Bailey Jr.; brother-in-law Malcolm Pickering; and his father-in-law, Jean Prince. He is survived by his loving wife, Simone E. Bailey, Homosassa, Florida; his mother-in-law, Germaine Prince, Homosassa, Florida; three daughters: Tina Collette (husband Rob), Rumney, NH, Monique Shifflett (husband Ralph), Madison, Virginia and Danielle Campbell, Northfield, NH; siblings Clarence Bailey (wife Gene), Bow, NH, Gloria Pickering, Northfield, NH and David Bailey (wife Marlene), also of Northfield, NH; grandchildren Alyssa Bailey, Campton, NH, Patrick Gloddy, Rumney, NH, Cole Shifflett, Madison, Virginia and Courtney and Lee Campbell, both of Northfield, NH; Tom is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Eva Marshall, Carter Bailey and Jessa Rhude, all of Campton, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com
