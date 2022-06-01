LACONIA — Thomas Mango, 84, of Laconia, formerly of Franklin, died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on May 30, 2022.
Tom was born in Boston on May 28, 1938 the son of Salvatore and Dorothy (Landry) Mango. He was raised in Boston, moving to Franklin at age 19 and to Laconia in 2004.
Tom owned and operated Tom Mango and Associates, which was known later as Mango Security, for many years.
Tom developed a love for woodworking when he was a child and this hobby flourished throughout his life. Many of Tom’s loved ones have custom pieces of his craftsmanship that are deeply cherished. After moving to New Hampshire as a young man, Tom picked up shooting sports and shared this passion with his sons. Tom took pride in his marksmanship and knowledge on the subject. As an adult, Tom learned to scuba dive and looked forward to making trips to Bonaire to dive in their reef. He was eager to learn about history. Tom loved to tell stories and share his wisdom with others. His loved ones could often tell when a long-winded story was starting and would race each other to flee the scene before they were cornered into hearing the story again. He brought a lot of joy to those that loved him when he would enthusiastically share his passions with them.
Tom was preceded in death by his sisters, Josephine Haugh and Dorothy Abbott. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine (Roy) Mango of Laconia; three sons, Steven Mango and partner Kim Mattil of Concord, Bryan Mango and partner Missy Robichaud of Northfield, and Scott Mango and wife Mi’kel of Sanbornton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Mahoney of PA; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Rte. 11, Franklin on Monday, June 6 at 10 am.
Donations in memory of Tom may be made to the NRA and the Republican National Committee.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
