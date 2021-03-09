BRISTOL — Thomas L. McCusker III, died unexpectedly, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home after a brief illness. He was born in Haverhill, MA the oldest child of Thomas and Carol (Francoeur) McCusker Jr. The family moved to Epping, NH in the mid 60s and then to Bristol in 2000. Tom worked in the technology field, most recently for Agear Systems.
Tom had a way with words that helped him to receive signed sports memorabilia from many professional athletes. He was a fan of all the Boston sports teams. Tom will be remembered for his kind hearted ways, always present for his family and being a very proud grandfather.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Carol McCusker Jr of Bristol; sons, Thomas (Michelle) McCusker IV of Bristol; Sean (Alexis) McCusker of KY; daughter, Danielle McCusker of Ky; a sister, Theresa McCusker of Somersworth; brother, Timothy McCusker of Raymond; six grandchildren and one on the way. He was predeceased by a daughter, Alexandra McCusker.
Services will be private. Interment will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Epping. To assist the family with expenses, donations and condolences may be made by visiting www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
