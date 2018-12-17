TILTON — Thomas Leon Coletti, 83, a longtime resident of Peabody, Massachusetts, died on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton after a long illness.
Thomas was born on July 5, 1935, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of the late Cesidio and Rose (Mailloux) Coletti.
Mr. Coletti was a graduate of Fitchburg State with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Raytheon (Bedford, Massachusetts) in 1967 and retired in 1997.
Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, from Sept. 11, 1953, to Sept. 12, 1956, earning the rank of SP-3.
He was a member of the VFW Post 2359 in Danvers, Massachusetts, and of the Peabody Elks Lodge No. 1409. Thomas was very active with the Reading Rifle and Revolver Club in Reading, Massachusetts.
He loved his family and being a pilot, would fly them for "$100 burgers" as often as he could.
His family includes his wife of 55 years, Brenda (McKittrick) Coletti of Tilton; his daughter, Christine R. Coletti of Tilton; his son, Brian L. Coletti of San Diego, California; grandchildren Justin T. Coletti and Leigh Smith of Salisbury, Olivia R. Coletti and Drew Guilmain of Salisbury, and Victoria R. Coletti of Tilton; great-grandchild Atticus T. Coletti of Salisbury; a brother and sister of Massachusetts; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a committal service with military honors on Friday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. Burial will follow the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
