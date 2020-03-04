HOLDERNESS — Thomas “Tom” Knapp Garesché, 88, of Holderness, peacefully passed, with family, on Feb. 29, 2020.
Born on Jan. 4, 1932, Tom grew up in Short Hills, New Jersey. He was the son of Claude Garesché and Mary Knapp Garesché. He was the last of his siblings, Claudia, Edmond, and Tricia.
He loved his family, friends, charitable work, travel, and tennis.
He attended Georgetown Prep, RPI University, and graduated from Fordham University in 1955.
Known for his strong ethics in business, he worked for Metropolitan Life in their property investment division for almost 42 years. In that time, he worked on countless deals, including leading the 1981 acquisition of the PanAm Building which is now the MetLife Building.
On Jan. 19, 1963, he married Margy Labourdette and bought their first home in Chappaqua, New York, a few years later where they raised their family.
Known for his strong Catholic faith, he was very involved with Saint John and Mary Church in Chappaqua, where he served on the parish council and organized charitable activities for the church. He also served on Cardinal O’Connor’s Business Council in the 1980s and ’90s.
In 1992, Tom joined the Order of Malta as a Knight, taking many pilgrimages to Lourdes with the Order, working with the sick and disabled.
In his retirement, he worked with the Dismas Home to help start the New Hampshire home to help transform the lives of formerly incarcerated women.
After spending many vacations on Squam Lake, he bought property on the lake in 1993, where he would later retire.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margy; his daughter, Mimika; his son, Tom, his wife, Donna, and their children, T.J., Matt, and Grace; his son, Edmond, his wife, Helena, and their children, Robert and Hannah; his son, Al, his wife, Kristin, and their children, David, Nathan, and Jay; and his son, John, and his daughter, Sylvan.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mayhew Funeral Homes, Route 3 and Cataldo Road, Meredith. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH-25, Meredith.
He will be buried at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery in Holderness on May 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dismas Home of New Hampshire, 102 Fourth St., Manchester, NH 03102, online at www.dismashomenh.org.
Visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com to sign an online guestbook.
