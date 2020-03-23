THORNTON — Thomas “Tommy” John Noonan, 33, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2020.
Tommy was born on Nov. 22, 1986, in Daytona Beach, Florida, to the late John (Jay) Noonan III and mother Becky (Wright) Rodgers.
Tommy was a 2005 graduate of Plymouth Regional High School. After high school, he served four years in the United States Air Force as Military Police. While in the military, he was involved with Military Law Enforcement, Nuclear Weapon Asset Protection, and Flight Line Security.
After an honorable discharge from the military, Tommy went on to college for Criminal Justice at NHTI. He always said he wanted to do something that helped other people. Tommy worked as a Correctional Officer at the New Hampshire Federal Prison in Berlin, where he received many awards for his work there. He then went to work as a Security Officer at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home in Tilton, where he was liked by many for his humor.
Tommy had many interests, including cooking (which he was AMAZING at!), he loved music of any kind, fishing, camping, and he was always looking/reading up on history or anything he found interesting. He loved that!
Tommy was always talking about his grandmother. He said she was his best friend. She would do anything for him and be on the phone for hours every day.
Tommy was a great and loving father to Jay and Zoey and, although he couldn’t see them every day, he thought of them every day and cherished any time that he got to spend with them. They are his proudest accomplishment.
Tommy was predeceased by his father, John (Jay) Noonan III and grandmother Phyllis Noonan.
He leaves behind his wife and life partner, Megan L. Noonan of Franklin; his two beautiful children, Jay M. Noonan and Zoey L. Noonan of Platte City, Missouri; two stepsons, Damian D. Bassett and Jaxon R. Bassett of Franklin; his mother, Becky, and stepfather Dean Rodgers; brother Joey W. Noonan; sister Kayla M. Noonan of Thornton; grandfather John W. Noonan Jr. of Port Orange, Florida; Aunt Kathy and Joey Snyder of Osteen, Florida; Aunt Peggy Noonan of Bunnell, Florida; Uncle Mike and Samantha Noonan of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Aunt Donna Wright of Arvada, Colorado; and many cousins.
Tommy was loved so much by many people and will be missed.
There will be no calling hours.
A military funeral service will be at a later date.
Mayhew Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.
