TILTON — Thomas J. Donovan Jr., 80, of Lakewood Drive, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Thomas was born on March 30, 1939, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Thomas J. and Mildred (Jenkins) Donovan.
Thomas was an electrician for Fitzmaurice Electric for more than 50 years.
Thomas was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his wife and friends.
Thomas is survived by a son, Michael R. Donovan, and his wife, Kim; a daughter, Robin Porter; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Sara, Lauren, Abigail, and Jake; sisters Mary, Carol and Kathy; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased on Jan. 24, 2019, by his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Patti" H. Donovan; his son, Thomas J. Donovan III; and by his sister, Eileen.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane -Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
