LACONIA — Thomas James Dawson, 93, of Sarah Circle, passed away on March 21, surrounded by his family at Concord Hospital — Laconia.
Thomas was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of Catherine (Hamill) Dawson and Thomas A. Dawson.
He proudly served as a member of the New York Police Department, 69th precinct. He also proudly served as a member of the U.S. Army. Thomas enjoyed reading, talking about his days on the police force and how he met his wife, traveling, walking, stamp collecting and spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Kathy Bergman-Morin (David Morin) of Laconia; Patricia Dawson (Natalie Worrell) of Vincentown, New Jersey; his grandchildren, Ashley Bergman, Ryan Bergman, Quinn Fournier, Cole Fournier, and Melanie Morin; and great grandchildren, Alexiah Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez, and Madison Wunsch. In addition to his parents, Thomas is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Pomerenke) Dawson, and brother Robert Dawson and sister Ann Evans.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 2, noon-2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
