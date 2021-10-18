Thomas J. Caron, 92

LACONIA — Thomas Joseph Caron, of Holman Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the age of 92.
Tom was born on August 16, 1929 in Laconia, the son of Charles and Julia (Greene) Caron.
He was a graduate of the Tilton School (1947) where he played football, and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams; and of the Industrial Technical School in Boston where he earned a degree as an Electrical Technician. Following graduation Tom enlisted in the United States Navy serving four years on the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa during the Korean Conflict. During his time in the Navy, Tom was trained as a Master Electrician.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Tom was employed by New England Telephone Company as a Line Technician, retiring from Verizon after 40 years as a valued employee.
In his younger years, Tom was an accomplished skier. He was also an avid sailor and member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club. He and his wife Madeleine enjoyed many hours sailing the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Caribbean Sea and skiing the slopes at Gunstock.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Lynda Caron of Hampton, NH; his niece, Karen Tardif of Laconia; his three nephews, Jim Tardif of Alpharetta, GA, Brent Tardif of Bolton Landing, NY, and Rob Tardif of Dunbarton, NH; and his brother, Jack Caron of TX. In addition to his parents, Thomas is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Madeleine (Tardif) Caron.
A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Tom's family is grateful to the staff of the Belknap County Nursing Home for their kindness and excellent care of Tom in the last years of his life.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.