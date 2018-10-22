BONAIRE, Ga. — Thomas Cornelius Hanley Sr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. He was 86 years old.
Thomas was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Jan. 25, 1932, the son of the late William and Gertrude Donahue Hanley. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, with the United States Army.
Thomas was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church who enjoyed being a member of the Knights of Columbus and was also an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda S. Hanley.
He leaves his memory behind with three sons and daughters-in-law; several grandchildren; two siblings; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Mr. Hanley’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Monsignor Fred Nijem and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating.
A memorial gathering will be at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the VFW in Laconia following the memorial gathering at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Thomas to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Ste. A., Macon, GA 31201; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Hanley’s arrangements.
