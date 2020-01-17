SANBORNTON — Thomas “Tom” Ernest Murphy Jr., 80, a resident of Sanbornton since 1971, died Jan. 15, 2020, at the Hospice House in Concord, with family at his side.
Tom was born in Laconia, May 18, 1939, son of Thomas H. Sr. and Arlene Rose Sylvestre Murphy.
Tom was a Union Carpenter, with United Brotherhood of Carpenters, New England Regional Council, for over 50 years, the last 10 years for Thibco of Manchester. He worked on the observatory at the top of Mount Washington, and his work can be seen in the movie “On Golden Pond”.
He and his wife enjoyed the time spent at their home in North Fort Myers, Florida.
Tom began raising blueberries in the early ’70s, planting more each year for 40 years. He owned Murphy’s Blueberry Farm at his home in Sanbornton, later planting other berries of choice.
He was a member of the Boston Braves Historical Society and was a diehard fan until they left Boston in 1953. He then became an avid Red Sox fan and loved hanging out at Jet Blue Park chatting with the old-timers.
He was a former parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton of St. Gabriel Parish. He later became a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a brother, Joseph “Bud” Murphy, and sisters Monica M. Pike and Ann Marie Murphy.
Tom’s family is so grateful to the CRVNA and Hospice in Concord for the wonderful and respectable care shown to Tom, and their professional respect to him and his family.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Sandra Lee (LaDuke) Murphy; sons Christopher T. Murphy and longtime companion Shirley Clark of Northfield, and Shawn H. Murphy and his wife, Linda, of Gilford; daughters Ann M. Peterson and her husband, Charles, of Belmont, and Kelly M. Murphy and her husband, Ray Cote, of Amherst; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Madalene “Pat” Dunlop of Northfield; and generational nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, Tilton.
There will be a Mass to celebrate Tom’s life on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Chestnut Street, Tilton, where Tom was baptized.
Spring burial will be in the family lot of St. John Cemetery in Tilton.
Those wishing may make a donation in Tom’s name to the Concord Regional VNA and Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.